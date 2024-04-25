Bintulu Port cautions public on scammer posing as group CEO on WhatsApp

BINTULU (April 25): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) has been made aware of a fraudulent activity involving the unauthorised use of the name and image of its Group chief executive officer (CEO) Ruslan Abdul Ghani on WhatsApp.

“We would like to affirm that the number does not belong to our Group CEO.

“We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with authorities to investigate the situation.

“Report to MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) and police are being lodged with regard to these instances of misuse,” BPHB Group Corporate Services posted on Facebook yesterday.

BPHB urged stakeholders and public to be vigilant and refrain from engaging with any suspicious communications and rely only on BPHB official communication channels for information.

“We assure you that the security of our communications and the integrity of our operations remain our top priorities,” it said.