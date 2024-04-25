Body of TLDM helicopter tragedy victim arrives in Kuching

KUCHING (April 24): Heavy rain accompanied the arrival of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here at 11.54pm tonight.

Military honours were accorded to her in a simple ceremony before the cortege left the airbase and headed towards Kampung Engkaroh in Tebakang, Serian, where the funeral will take place tomorrow at 9am.

Earlier, Joanna’s remains were brought to a church near the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh where the post mortem was conducted.

According to the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), the flight to transport the body back to Sarawak was supposed to depart from Ipoh at 6pm, but it was delayed to 9.20pm as the C130 aircraft was grounded in Subang due to heavy rain.

Joanna was among the 10 TLDM personnel killed in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Perak yesterday.

She left behind her husband Haslie Ali, 33, also a TLDM personnel, and their six-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

Joanna was with six other crew members on board the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident. All were killed.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 which carried three other personnel, had also crashed and all in it were killed.

The helicopters collided mid-air and crashed over the naval base in Lumut, Perak while rehearsing the fly-past in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary celebration.

The celebration has been cancelled following the tragedy.