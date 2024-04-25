Bus operator laments over RM1 fare programme not approved for Kapit routes

KAPIT (April 25): A local bus operator is not too happy about the RM1 bus fare programme not being extended to this town.

According to Kapit Bus Express Sdn Bhd managing director Teng Mee Hieng, his side had applied for the subsidised fare programme in July 2022, hoping that Kapit would be included in this government’s initiative meant to help the public, especially those from B40 (low-income) groups and the rural folks.

“Subsequently, the Ministry for Transport Sarawak responded and declared its approval via an official letter dated Sept 8, 2022.

“Under the RM1 bus fare programme, it was agreed that we would handle two routes: Kapit-Nanga Mujong and Kapit-Bukit Goram.

“Unfortunately, the contract was never extended to us (Kapit Bus Express).

“Even more frustrating was when I found out that the signing of contracts between the ministry and the approved bus companies from all over Sarawak would take place on April 26, 2024 – it turned out that the Kapit Bus Express was left out from it,” he lamented when met during a session here yesterday.

Adding on, Mee Hieng stressed that the people here deserved this government-subsidised bus fare ‘just like other Sarawakians anywhere else’.

“The noble concept behind this RM1 bus fare programme is to encourage people to use public transport for greater mobility, which also serves to reduce heavy traffic and at the same time, to benefit those from the B40 groups.

“This is why it is very disappointing to learn that all public transport companies in Sarawak applying for this programme have received approvals – except for Kapit Bus Express.

“In this regard, I hope that the government would give due attention to the Kapit people as far as transportation is concerned.

“Our Kapit folks also deserve to benefit from the RM1 bus fare. Moreover, the population here has increased and the traffic is becoming more congested, so by having the RM1 bus fare, it could be a solution to these issues,” said Mee Hieng, adding that his company had re-applied for the programme, with the paperwork having been submitted to the ministry earlier this month.