Committee in London to promote activities planned for Gawai Dayak 2024 in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 25): A delegation from Sarawak, comprising members of the state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024 working committee, is currently in London to promote activities planned for the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration in Kuching and the neighbouring areas.

One of the highlights of their visit was the launch of the ‘Gawai Dayak Tourism Brochure’ at the Malaysia Tourism and Promotional Board (MTPB) on Monday.

Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the brochure outlined various packages for tourists to experience Sarawak’s unique cultures and heritage.

“With the tremendous support from the High Commission of Malaysia (HCM) and MTPB in London, we are able to provide first-hand information about Gawai Dayak to residents across the UK and other European countries,” he said in his speech, read by the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Anielia Siam, the secretary I of Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024 working committee.

Sagah said the annual celebration of Gawai Dayak brought positive impacts to society and the nation such as education and cultural understanding, cultural preservation and promotion, community development and entrepreneurship, and environmental management and conservation.

“We have so many experiential programmes to offer and I am pleased to invite not just tourists, but also fellow Malaysians who are residing abroad, to come home and participate in the Gawai Dayak celebration.”

Under this programme, there are three main packages set to allow tourists to experience Sarawak’s multicultural mosaic including the Bidayuh, Iban and Orang Ulu communities.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), a non-profit Sarawak government agency meant to promote and support business events sector in the state, led by its chief executive officer Amelia Roziman, came up with the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu packages, while the Iban package was created by the Sarawak Tourism Federation for leisure tourists.

Among the major events to be held in conjunction with the state-level Gawai Dayak celebrations this year will include the Gawai Dayak Bazaar, to run from May 16 to 26 at Batu Kawa Township in Kuching; the Gawai Dayak Carnival at Dewan Manggeng in Siburan (June 6- 9); and the Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade at Jalan Padungan and Kuching Waterfront, on June 15.

The Sarawak government will also feature these events in a Gawai Dayak Coffee Table Book and Tourism Brochure 2024, to be launched this Sept 16.

For more information, call BESarawak senior business development executive Gloria Pahang via 017-851 1351 or [email protected].