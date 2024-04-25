Dept celebrates Sarawak’s entrepreneurs, launches directory book

KUCHING (April 25): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) Sarawak celebrated the achievements of 168 successful entrepreneurs with the launch of its new directory book yesterday.

Unveiled by the Deputy Minister for Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development (M-Ficord) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail at UCSI Hotel here, the launch of the ‘Agrobased Industry Entrepreneurs Directory Book’ highlights the contributions of these entrepreneurs from various divisions across Sarawak.

It serves as a platform to showcase the diverse products and services offered by these individuals, highlighting Sarawak’s potential in the agricultural industry.

The Agrobased Industry Division of the DoA has been instrumental in modernising and expanding downstream agricultural industries in Sarawak.

Through the utilisation of cutting-edge technologies, the division has successfully diversified sectors such as crops, livestock and aquaculture.

During the 12th Malaysia Plan, until March 2024, the division had effectively mentored 322 entrepreneurs from across Sarawak through the Product Development and Entrepreneur Development Programme.

The division conducted the three-day Agricultural Entrepreneur Convention 2024, themed ‘Transforming and Empowering Agricultural Entrepreneurs’, to serve as a cornerstone event in celebrating the centenary since the establishment of the department in 1924.

The convention aims to provide a platform for information sharing, product exhibitions and showcasing the latest technologies within the industry.

In his speech, Dr Abdul Rahman emphasised the ministry’s commitment of transforming Sarawakian farmers into high-income earners, with a target to increase their monthly income to a minimum of RM6,000 by 2030.

He highlighted the convention’s role in realising Sarawak’s vision of becoming a high-income state and urged participants to capitalise the opportunity for learning and networking.

“If possible, let’s make the convention an annual event so participants can be updated with the latest knowledge and stay abreast of constantly evolving technologies in agriculture.

“We also want to encourage our entrepreneurs to focus more on producing food products from Sarawak.

“Our vast land offers unique products like ‘empurau’, ‘ikan tahai’, ‘dabai’, various types of ‘mi kolok’ and Sarawak laksa. These should be promoted to contribute to both individual and state income, aligning with the government’s aspiration,” he added.