DNB announces new board members comprising reps from all five mobile network operators

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has appointed five new board members, comprising senior leaders from the telecommunications and technology industry, effective April 24, 2024.

DNB said in a statement today that this followed the share subscription agreements signed between DNB, Ministry of Finance Incorporated and five mobile network operators (MNOs) on Dec 1, 2023.

It said the new board members and their alternates would join the other two incumbent members, Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Ma Sivanesan Marimuthu.

They are are CelcomDigi’s (Infranation Sdn Bhd) Datuk Kamal Khalid, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd’s Uthaya Kumar K Vivekananda, U Mobile Sdn Bhd’s Chang Yit Fei and Tan Kok Leong, Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s Nik Azli Abu Zahar and Mohamed Tajul Mohamed Sultan and YTL Power International Bhd’s Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong and Datuk Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

DNB said it looks forward to obtaining valuable input and direction from the newly constituted board in driving the advancement of Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and the adoption of 5G technology across industries, enterprises, the public sector and consumers. – Bernama