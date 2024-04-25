Five containers seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 25): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Sabah) seized numerous brands of beers worth close to RM2 million from five containers in three raids at the Sepanggar Port.

Sabah Zone Customs Assistant Director General Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said the first raid was made when Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine at the Sepanggar Port on April 16.

He said the container contained 24,948 liters of Anchor beers worth RM386,793.79.

“The following day, on April 17, Customs officers again stopped three containers for inspection.

“One of the containers had 24,987.6 liters of Tiger beer worth RM387,407.75, the second container with 24,987.6 liters of Carlsberg beer worth RM387,407.75, while the third container contained 24,948 liters of Cool Beer worth RM386,793.79,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

And on April 18, 24,948 liters of Cool Beer worth RM386,793.79 were spotted inside the fifth container.

Mohd Nasir said the modus operandi of all the five cases was similar. The suspects would smuggle the beers from neighboring countries through the Sepanggar port by falsifying information on the manifests.

“The manifests show the containers contained numerous items such as hand tools, aluminium fittings, driller, stove, chain, fishing nets, lighting bulb and aluminium plate, that were done in purpose to prevent from being detected by Customs personnel at the port.

“But unfortunately, our enforcement teams are properly trained and are able to spot or identify suspicious items as they go through the scanner machines in the Sepanggar port,” said Mohd Nasir, adding that the cases are being investigated under Section 52 and Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.