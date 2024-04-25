HONOR Malaysia unveils four exciting new devices

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): HONOR Malaysia has unveiled four new devices, which are now available at its flagship stores nationwide and via authorised dealers, as well as on various online platforms including its official website.

The HONOR Pad 9 5G comes in a stunning ‘Space Gray’, priced at RM1,799. It comes with ‘freebies’ such as HONOR Pad 9 Smart Bluetooth keyboard and HONOR CHOICE Pencil.

Users are able to own the HONOR Pad 9 5G for only RM47 per month, but even more exciting is that under Maxis Postpaid 79 or the CelcomDiGi 5G 260 plans, one only has to pay RM1 per month.

Meanwhile, the new HONOR X7b 5G’s well-rounded features and reasonable price provide customers with an amazing, uninterrupted user experience. Offering 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, this 5G smartphone offers the most storage in its class. With the price starting at RM899, this device comes in two colours: ‘Emerald Green’ and ‘Flowing Silver’.

Also, experience the all-new HONOR MagicBook X 16 with 8GB RAM and 512GB, also in ‘Space Grey’ and priced at RM2,999. It comes with complimentary goodies that include a three-year guarantee, a HONOR backpack, and a free one-year Microsoft 365 subscription.

The HONOR MagicBook X 16 is a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display that boasts a golden 16:10 aspect ratio, making it ideal for exhibiting a variety of content, including documents, movies, and multimedia. With its remarkable 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 4.5mm narrow side bezels, the 1,920-by-1,200 high definition display is truly remarkable, offering exceptional visual quality and detail.

The HONOR Band 9, which comes in purple, black, and blue colour variations, offers a sleek design for sophisticated fitness and health tracking, priced only at RM199.

Featuring a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate for crisper notifications, users can remain informed about the weather, messages, and other updates. Fashionable watch faces allow users to customise their band according to their preferences.

In addition, the HONOR Pad X9 is now available with a new storage upgrade of 13GB RAM with 5GB HONOR turbo RAM included, and 256GB storage, priced at RM1,199.

The tablet currently has a 7GB RAM and 128GB storage priced, at RM999, via HONOR online stores.

For more information, go to www.honor.com/my/.