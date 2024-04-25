Husband recalls treasured memories with late Joanna spending time with their children

SERIAN (April 25): Haslie Ali, 33, fondly recalls one of the most treasured memories with his late wife, Joanna Felicia Rohna, as they spend time together with their children.

“I remember Joanna as a person of immense kindness, patience, and love.

“Over the course of our six to seven years together, which coincided with our marriage, it didn’t take us long to form a deep connection, fall in love, and commit our lives to each other,” he told reporters after Joanna’s funeral at Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang’s Christian cemetery here today.

Haslie, who is also a TLDM personnel, said he first met his wife when he started his career in the navy.

“My expertise lies in the technical field. As for the late Joanna, she was a physical training instructor,” he said.

Joanna, 26, whose rank is Laskar Kanan (Leading Rate) attached to the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) Physical Training Instructor unit at the Naval Air Base in Lumut, Perak, was laid to rest at the Christian cemetery in Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang near here today.

She was among the ten casualties who lost their lives in the tragic mid-air collision involving two TLDM helicopters in Lumut on Tuesday while doing a flypast rehearsal for the TLDM Fleet Open Day scheduled at the base in May.

She also left behind daughter Allesia Felice Haslie, 4, and son Hovannes Haslie, 1.

Haslie revealed that his late wife served with the navy for approximately seven years.

“Throughout this time, she had boarded a helicopter twice before. This marks her third time in a helicopter.

“Within her unit, she was stationed under the air headquarters, serving as a physical training instructor. While my role falls under a different division, aboard ships,” he said.

During the incident, Haslie said he was at work elsewhere when he heard of the news, which threw him in disbelief.

“I hope she finds peace there, may God always be with her,” Haslie said.

As the eight pallbearers were preparing to load the casket into the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) hearse at Haslie’s parents’ residence today, Allesia kept asking: “Mami irak gepih?”, in Bidayuh Serian translates to: “Where is mummy going?”.

Joanna’s stepfather, Francis Penny, recalled how his eldest daughter texted him via WhatsApp before the incident.

“She told me through WhatsApp that she will board the helicopter before flying back to Sarawak.

“But I did not consent at first. I was asking her why she had to board the helicopter as I didn’t understand that it was for fly-past training,” he said.