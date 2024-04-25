Important to uphold integrity to ensure projects completed, Snowdan tells community leaders

BALAI RINGIN (April 25): The completion of Kampung Ensebang Padang Bilun’s new community hall signifies the importance for community leaders to uphold integrity, said Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

According to him, accountability and transparency would ensure funds allocated by the government for Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects are utilised according to the intended purposes.

“It is very important for Tuai Rumah to keep monitoring the RTP projects implemented in their village by the contractors.

“They must ensure that the works are being done according to the scope of works specifications as stipulated in the contract documents and letter of acceptance,” he said when declaring open the new community hall at Balai Raya Tuai Rumah Bita Ringkos last Saturday (April 20).

At the same time, Snowdan, who is also Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts deputy minister, urged village and community leaders to be vigilant in managing funds allocated by the government.

He also advised community leaders and the public to report if there is any misconduct during the implementation of projects.

“Report if there are discrepancies or shortcomings to the implementing agencies concerned, when you notice any irregularities,” he said.

“Community leaders must work closely with the implementing agencies to speed up project completion. This will help minimise the risk of improper implementation,” he added.

Snowdan also disclosed Balai Ringin will be expecting a new facelift, citing the existing facilities like schools, military camps, health clinics, a mini stadium, and other amenities that will be upgraded.