Julaihi: Sarawak lost RM20 mln to utility infrastructure vandalism in 2022-2023

KUCHING (April 25): Vandalism to utility infrastructure has caused the state to lose about RM20 million from 2022 to 2023, says Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Last year alone, he said 1,406 vandalism cases to utility infrastructure had been reported, with damages costing around RM19.7 million.

“Total vandalism cases have increased from 521 in 2022 to 1,406 cases in 2023 – an increase of 170 per cent.

“In 2022, total loss was recorded near RM3.8 million while in 2023, we suffered a loss worth RM19.7 million. It’s about RM20 million,” he said.

Julahi was speaking to the media after chairing a meeting on the vandalism of utility and telecommunications assets at the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) headquarters here today.

He said that vandalism to utility infrastructure such as water supply, electricity and communications has been one of the main challenges faced by the ministry in recent years, noting that the rising trend and theft of cable cases as of late have become worrisome.

“From January to March this year, there were 45 vandalism cases involving copper assets. Compared to last year in the same period, there were 27 cases reported.

“Vandalism has caused losses amounting to millions of ringgits to utilities in the state.

“This kind of vandalism caused a halt in communication, and the cutting of component cable could lead to a delay in connecting the telecommunication services in the area,” he said, adding that this has prompted his ministry to organise a large-scale anti vandalism campaign.

“We admit that it is difficult to totally eliminate vandalism, so what we can do is to reduce or minimise through this campaign so that we can promote awareness about the negative impacts of vandalism to the community,” he said.

He said a series of events would be held to coincide with the launching of the proposed campaign, which would be graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, some time in June or July at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK)

“We aim to invite 3, 000 participants to come to the launching of the campaign event,” he said.