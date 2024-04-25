KLIA shooting: Company manager charged with attempted murder of wife

SEPANG (April 25): A manager of a tour agency company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of attempting to murder his wife and causing injury to the woman’s bodyguard.

Hafizul Hawari, 38, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah.

“(I) understand (the charges) and plead not guilty,” he said.

Hafizul was charged with attempting to murder his wife Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here at 1.09 am on April 14.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum of 20 years’ jail and a fine, and if resulting in injury, imprisonment for up to 20 years upon conviction.

The man was also accused of voluntarily causing grivevous hurt to bodyguard Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, using a pistol at the same time, date and location.

The charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Hafizul, clad in a black t-shirt and under tight police escort, arrived at the Sepang Court Complex at about 8.15am.

Selangor Prosecution director Ku Hayati Ku Haron did not propose bail as the accused has been charged at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court in Kelantan under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960, where bail had been denied.

“The accused was arrested in Kota Bharu, and police investigations revealed he attempted to leave Malaysia through the state.

“We believe there is a flight risk, therefore, we request that no bail be granted,” she said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Naim Mahmud, representing Hafizul, requested that his client be granted bail, saying that it serves as a means to ensure the accused’s attendance at court proceedings, not as a form of punishment.

“Given the media coverage of this case, the accused has the right to be granted bail…the court holds the power and discretion to grant bail to any accused,” he said.

According to the lawyer, during the proceedings at the Kota Bharu Court, his client mentioned that he still loves his wife.

Azrol rejected the bail application as the offences the accused was charged with were of a serious nature and fixed June 11 for case mention.

Yesterday, Hafizul pleaded not guilty at the Kota Baru Sessions Court to seven charges, including illegal possession of a firearm on April 15. – Bernama