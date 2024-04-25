Kota Sentosa rep to continue helping schools in constituency

KUCHING (April 25): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said he will continue to help schools in his constituency even if education falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction.

According to him, he intends to systematically use his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) funding, depending on urgency and priority.

This is to ensure the equipment and facilities in schools are in satisfactory condition, and to create a conducive environment for learning and academic excellence.

“This is also to empower our students to be well prepared for challenges and opportunities as Sarawak forges ahead towards becoming a developed and prosperous region by 2030,” he added in a statement yesterday.

Following that, Yap, together with Public Works Department (PWD) officers, had visited SK St Alban at Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang.

The school has a project implemented under his approved RTP project fund amounting to RM100,000 for upgrading works of two multipurpose rooms and the construction of a covered multipurpose area.

He said the RTP allocation was made after the school’s headmaster and teachers had informed him about the lack of covered multipurpose area, computer lab and library at the school.

“All of those facilities are urgently needed by the school to cater to the increasing student population due to housing development in the surrounding area,” he said.

During the visit, Yap also requested PWD officers to gather inputs and suggestions from the school’s representatives on the new facilities.

He also asked that the scope of work and bill of quantities be prepared more quickly in order for the teachers and students to benefit from the new facilities as soon as possible.

“Even if education is under the federal list, I am still committed to assist all schools in my constituency of N12 Kota Sentosa,” he said.