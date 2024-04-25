KTS launches Solahart’s new storage water heater system

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): KTS has announced the new release of Solahart’s new storage water heater system, the Solahart Storage Heater SC-30 and SL-30.

In a statement, KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau expressed his gratitude and excitement over the group’s remarkable 42-year partnership with Solahart.

“KTS was one of the first pioneering businesses in Malaysia to bring solar water heaters into the market, originally starting with Edwards solar brand in 1982 and eventually, with Solahart in 2014.”

Manufactured by Solahart, the new range comes with a 30-litre storage capacity that is sufficient for hot water usage for three showers. Moreover, it saves time with its high-quality insulation foam and safety cut-off should the situation reach an unsafe level.

“The SC-30 and SL-30 have high-density polyurethane (PU) foam for excellent heat retention, while greatly reducing heating time.

“It uses a blue enamel coated tank for optimum protection against corrosion, scale deposition and is designed to withstand high temperatures.

“For better protection against corrosion and improving the lifespan, a protective sacrificial anode is installed within the tank,” said Solahart Asia general manager James Browne.

He added that the heating element offers superior heating performance and enhances the lifespan of the product against poor water quality.

“We are confident that our single weld tank on the inner tank is able to reduce leakage risks and minimise vulnerability,” he said.

The introductory price for the SC-30 is of RM779, whereas the SL-30 goes for RM799.

The warranty for the tank is valid for up to eight years whereas for the parts, it is up to two years.