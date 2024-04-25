Malaysia, Japan to boost cooperation in construction sector

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Malaysia and Japan are committed to enhancing their strategic collaboration in technology and digitalisation within the construction sector, road infrastructure and slope management.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said both nations are also looking to enhance information sharing on highway and slope management and maintenance, as well as the exchange of expertise and technical resources.

He said the commitment was mutually expressed during his meeting with Japan’s Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Kokuba Konosuke in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“This meeting reflects the continuation of the good ties between Japan and Malaysia, established 65 years ago,” said Nanta in a statement today.

He said that the commitment to enhance cooperation between Malaysia and Japan is in line with the National Construction Policy 2030 theme, namely Digitalising the Construction Sector.

“I am confident that Malaysia can benefit from Japan’s technological expertise in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

“The discussions also focused on the potential cooperation that Malaysia and Japan can explore in the construction sector,” said Nanta.

He also said that the ministry had extended an invitation to Japan to participate in two programmes organised by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), scheduled for this year.

Nanta said the two programmes were the Highway Concession Conference slated for Sept 24 to 25 and International Construction Week in November.

“I am hopeful that this bilateral meeting will result in positive outcomes, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the second quarter of 2024, and during the Ministry of Works’ programme at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka,” he said.

According to Nanta, the MoU could create opportunities for Malaysian construction industry players to explore the Japanese market in line with the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). – Bernama