New strategies needed to tackle environmental hygiene issue, says S’wak DAP man

KUCHING (April 25): Measures taken to address environmental hygiene concerns 20 years ago are no longer sufficient due to Sarawak’s rapid urbanisation, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Soo Tien Ren.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen opines that the local council has no choice but to adopt tailored strategies to combat the escalating problem.

One of his suggestions is that the local government conduct targeted publicity to raise public awareness on garbage collection centres and the penalties of improper disposing of garbage.

“(For example) the local government should regularly maintain the cleanliness of garbage collection stations, including on public holidays. Fresh policies should also be introduced,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also suggested that the local government seek cooperation from the federal government’s Education Ministry to promote activities on environmental hygiene in schools, especially in areas with significant illegal garbage accumulation.

Additionally, he said the state government needs to strengthen laws to address illegal garbage disposal.

“The law can be revised to offer incentives to nearby residents to report illegal dumping, and the identity of the informants must also be kept confidential,” he added.

In response to recent allegations by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap that DAP was exploiting the issue for political gain, he stated that he sees no issue with it if Yap agreed that the local government, in this case Kuching City South Council (MBKS), has a responsibility to ensure environmental hygiene.

“Why is it wrong for DAP to complain about unaddressed garbage if it is the responsibility of the town council? And if the problem persists, why is complaining about it considered cheap political propaganda?

“Does this mean anyone making a complaint is engaging in cheap political propaganda?” said Soo.

In order to solve the illegal garbage dumping issue, he also thinks that MBKS or the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) should establish garbage collection centres in suitable locations within the community.

“The selected centres must be convenient and align with the living habits of the local residents.

“The size of the centres does not matter as long as they are convenient,” he said.