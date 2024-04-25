Petronas presents tithe of RM10,000 to 200 Unimas students

KUCHING (April 25): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), through the Badan Kebajikan Islam Petronas, has handed over ‘wakalah zakat’ (tithe) amounting to RM10,000 to 200 students of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) last night.

The ceremonial handover, which took place during Petronas Hari Raya Open House, was conducted by Petronas Upstream Business executive vice president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Adif Zulkifli to Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Ir Ts Dr Al-Khalid Othman.

In addition to the contribution to Unimas students, Petronas also presented RM50 ‘duit raya’ to 60 orphans from Nur Murni Care Centre, totalling RM3,000.

Among those present were Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Petronas Group Strategic Relations and Communications vice president Nooruddin Abdullah and Petronas Sarawak general manager Norazibah M Rabu.