Premier extends invitation to Polish Marshall to visit Sarawak

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants real efforts to be taken to strengthen ties between the Wielkopolska Region of Poland and Sarawak by creating student exchange programmes.

The Premier said a student exchange programme between universities in the region and in Sarawak can be a way to create better understanding between people of both areas, in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

According to a posting on the Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page – ‘Sarawakku’, Abang Johari extended an invitation to the Polish Marshall of the Wielkopolska Region, Marek Wozniak, to visit Sarawak not only to attend conferences, but in order to know Sarawak and its green aspirations better.

Abang Johari relayed the invitation at a dinner on Wednesday, held in connection with the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum in Poland where he was invited to take part as a panel speaker in the forum.

The Sarawak Premier also said that Sarawak would be hosting world conferences in the near future and these would include the International World Water Congress and Exhibition in 2028.

The Marshal, meanwhile, thanked the Premier for accepting his invitation to speak at the forum and shared Sarawak experiences in its green and decarbonisation initiatives.

Wozniak pointed out that other areas of the world, Sarawak in particular, also shared the same climate change concern as Europe and should together act to mitigate climate change.

Wozniak said that efforts should be taken to strengthen cooperation between Poznan and Sarawak in their common objective of ensuring a sustainable earth,” said the Facebook posting.

During the dinner, the Premier was accompanied by his wife, Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also accompanying the Premier were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and their spouses.