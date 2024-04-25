Premier shines spotlight on Sarawak’s green initiatives at European hydrogen forum

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Wednesday shared an in-depth look at Sarawak’s forward-looking strategies in combating climate change with industry players and policy makers in Central Europe.

Speaking in a dialogue at the Central European Hydrogen Technology forum held in Poland, Abang Johari said with the world facing pressing environmental threats, Sarawak is leading by example, embracing sustainable technologies and comprehensive green policies.

“As we have observed, 2023 was the hottest period in human history. Under the Paris Agreement, capping temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius is vital yet challenging,” he said in a posting on the Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page, “Sarawakku”.

Post-pandemic, Abang Johari said Sarawak launched the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 focusing on environmental sustainability

Apart from that, he also spoke of Sarawak’s extensive efforts to protect and enhance its natural environment.

“Being part of Borneo, Sarawak is also working heavily on rainforest restoration. Presently, forests cover 62 per cent of our state, contributing to 52 per cent of Malaysia’s forest area,” he explained.

He further highlighted Sarawak’s reforestation initiatives and the promotion of planted forests to bolster environmental quality, aligning with global standards.

“Our commitment extends to increasing forest coverage and promoting planted forests, integral to our digital and green economy roadmap,” he added.

The discussion also covered Sarawak’s strategic moves in the hydrogen sector.

Noting that strong and sustainable energy sources are essential for hydrogen production, Abang Johari said Sarawak is fortunate to have a mix of hydro, solar, and biomass sources.

“This diversity allows us to produce affordable hydrogen, which is crucial as we embark on our roadmap to introduce hydrogen as a major power source,” he added.

Highlighting the global significance of these efforts, he continued, climate change is a serious concern, and Sarawak is using its assets to contribute to this global issue.

Abang Johari also hoped to inspire and collaborate with other regions to foster practices that benefit the global community.

The event was also attended by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Ambassador of Malaysia to Poland Dato’ Chitra Devi Ramiah, and Marek Wozniak who is Marshall of Wielkopolska Region, Poland.