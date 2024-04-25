Sabah Syariah prosecutors empowered to prosecute social media contents

KOTA KINABALU (April 25): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif when tabling the Bill, said the enactment aimed to give clearer powers to the religious authority officer to conduct investigations and gather evidence for Syariah offenses committed on social media.

He said it also aims to make it easier for Syariah prosecutors to carry out prosecutions because provisions relating to charges that are published electronically through social media are not provided for in the 2004 Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment.

“Along with the development of increasingly advanced technology, the dissemination of information through social media has received the attention and the main choice of its users from all walks of life.

“Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok have been widely used in communicating related issues be it economic, political or religious.

“Undoubtedly, the widespread use of social media has provided many benefits to users. However, at the same time it can be misused for various purposes, including contents against the teaching of Islam, and violating Syariah laws.

“Among contents that can be linked to Syariah criminal offenses under the Sabah State Syariah Criminal Offenses Enactment Year 1995 are false doctrine (heresy), playing with verses from the Qur’an or hadith, insulting Islam and religious authority,” he said.

The Bill was debated by three assemblymen namely Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Senallang), Aliakbar Gulasan (appointed) and Jamil Hamzah (Bugaya).

According to Arifin, after receiving a complaint related to an offense, the religious enforcement officer will conduct an investigation and collect all necessary information and evidence.

The completed unvestigation file will then be submitted to the prosecution and the Syariah Court.

However, in carrying out this investigation there is no provision that authorises the religious authority officer to access computerised data.

“It also gives difficulty and inconvenience to the prosecution because the charge needs to state the exact location even though it has been published through social media.

“To ensure that there are no legal loopholes in the cyber environment, especially in dealing with investigations and prosecutions involving electronic publications, this Bill will further streamline its implementation,” he added.

When debating the Bill, Shafie said it is important for the Syariah law to be well-structured so that implementation at the district level will bring justice.

Meanwhile, Aliakbar suggested an upskilling initiative to the relevant officers who are involved in the amended Bill, considering that it is related to electronics and social media that may require more advanced skills.

Jamil, who also took part in the debate, suggested that the grade of imams involved in enforcement could be raised to give them greater authority, especially with matters involving arrests.

The bill was approved by the Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly, Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M Yahya, after being debated and supported by the majority of the State Legislative Assembly members.