Sarawak govt to introduce contract farming to boost seed production

SPAOH (April 25): The Sarawak government plans to introduce contract farming programmes to help small farmers become producers of high quality seeds.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggas Embas said the state has embarked on a programme that focuses on seed supply with Green World Genetics Sdn Bhd (GWG), a top research and development company from Kuala Lumpur specialising in breeding, production and marketing of high quality tropical hybrid seed.

He said GWG would serve as an anchor company while local smallholders would be its contract farmers.

“We are planning to invite our smallholders to be its contract farmers, and at the same time, the company will provide them necessary training.

“The company they sell their seeds to will properly process and pack the seeds, which are very crucial for the outside market.

“Together with the Agriculture Department here, we will identify those interested among our local farmers.

“We hope to start with an initial batch of 50 this year. Like I have said, we are not producing these veggies and fruits for consumption but to produce the seeds,” he said during his official visit to a seed farm at Debak on Wednesday.

Uggah said the development of the seed production programme would not only boost agriculture in the state but also set out vast opportunities in producing high quality food.

He cited that the establishment of a seed farm by GWG at Debak agricultural centre has enabled Sarawak to position itself to become the main quality food hub in the region.

According to him, the company started its core business of researching, developing and producing high quality tropical fruits and vegetables seeds on a 27.59-hectare plot at Simpang Debak three years ago.

“Among the vegetables, fruits and crops they have chosen are cucumber, long bean, papaya, corn and paddy. The company is also marketing these seeds worldwide.

“In Betong Division and notably in Bukit Saban, we see a lot of potential in this new industry of seed production. The markets for high quality seed are also big, and they are quite costly,” he said.

Uggah also stated that the company has indicated their interest to expand their research centre further in the state, and thus, he said Sarawak must seize such opportunities to further boost agricultural activities in the state.

“We are looking at Sesang in the division, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department,” Uggah said.

“This is a new industry in which Dr Richard and I believe has very big potential and that we must exploit and take full advantage of here.

“We have, after all, many hardworking farmers, both young and old. We also still have the land, so we must find ways and means to go into it,” Uggah said.

Regarding how receptive farmers would be to this concept, Uggah said a number of them had visited the Simpang Debak station and were mesmerised by the developments there.

“Some farmers here had started their own modern agriculture endeavours with quite promising results,” he added.