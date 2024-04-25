Seven villages in Opar receives RM23 million for infrastructure upgrades

KUCHING (April 25): Seven villages involved in the rice planting scheme in Opar constituency have recently received funds amounting to RM23 million from the Sarawak government.

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, in a report by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), said the funds for infrastructure upgrades were channelled into the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency.

“Among the villages involved are Kampung Jugan, Kampung Rukam, Kampung Sedaing, Kampung Jangkar, Kampung Biawak, Kampung Tebaro and Kampung Sebako,” said the statement.

The village development and security committees (JKKKs) involved in the rice planting scheme were briefed on the upcoming projects by the Sarawak Irrigation and Drainage Department personnel.

Based on the briefing, the JKKKs were informed that the projects would include the construction of concrete ditches, culverts and road access to the rice planting area.

Sarawak government’s continuous and undivided efforts proves that the region is committed to ensuring food security and this can be worked on at the local level first, especially in the supply of rice, said the statement.