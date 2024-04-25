Shift from conventional blood transfusion practices reflects innovative health ecosystem, says deputy health minister

MIRI (April 25): The Patient Blood Management (PBM) approach has been found to be able to bridge the significant gap between blood supply and demand for blood components, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The shift from the conventional blood transfusion practices, he said, was among the aspirations of the Malaysian health system highlighted in the Health White Paper (HWP).

Lukanisman said the new PBM approach coincides with the implementation of an open and innovative health ecosystem based on latest technological advances.

The implementation of the PBM concept, he said, is based on clinical evidence that is safe and effective to prevent and treat anaemia, and reduce bleeding.

This, he added, can indirectly save the use of blood in the long term and ensure that blood supply can be given to patients who need blood transfusions such as thalassemia patients.

“PBM also helps to minimise the costs related to the procurement of blood and the preparation of blood components, while at the same time encouraging overall health care cost savings and the effective use of human resources,” he explained.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends the rational use of blood which should be routinely practised in the clinical field.

“This includes early diagnosis and treatment of anaemia and coagulopathy, as well as the use of drugs such as intravenous iron for patients suffering from iron deficiency,” he said.

“This approach needs to be implemented in stages to foster best practices in the delivery of health services and meet the country’s rapidly growing health needs,” he said, adding that support and commitment were required from all parties in order for the government to develop a better health system.

Lukanisman, who is also the Sibuti MP, said this when officiating the inaugural Northern Sarawak Patient Blood Management Course at Meritz Hotel here today.

Touching on the PBM course, the deputy minister commended its initiative to increase awareness, knowledge and understanding about the optimal use of blood for patients.

“At the same time, strategies and alternatives to blood transfusion are also revealed in addition to reducing the side effects and risks of blood transfusion if not used with proper justification.

“Therefore, I am confident that, with this course, we all have the opportunity to deepen our knowledge and skills, especially regarding alternatives to blood transfusion, while improving the standard of health services in Malaysia,” he said.

A total of 50 participants comprising health experts and medical officers attended this course where the guest speakers were experts and consultants from all over the state.

The objective of this course was to provide exposure to the concept of PBM in medicine and surgery with its systematic approach that prioritises the patient by managing and preserving the patient’s own blood.

Among those in attendance were Sarawak Health deputy director Dr Azlee Ayub; Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu; Malaysian Blood Transfusion Association chairperson Dato Dr Faraizah Dato Abdul Karim; and head of Sarawak Transfusion Service Dr Wong Yi Shen.