Sibu can be better with more disabled-friendly facilities, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (April 25): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has called upon the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to make the city inclusive and disabled-friendly.

Facility features such as the traffic alert system for the blind and more parking spaces designated for the disabled would help reduce barriers and enhance accessibility for this group, he said.

“For Sibu, especially in the central business district area, we have some problems where the facilities are not very user-friendly for the disabled.

“Take the blind for example, when they want to cross the street. We need to install more traffic lights with sound signals so that the town will be more accessible for them,” said Chieng.

He stated this at the closing of a briefing session on driving licence ownership programme for the persons with disabilities (PwD), hosted by the Independent Living Centre (ILC) here Wednesday.

“I always believe in equality for all, including the disabled, as they also have the right to enjoy good facilities,” he said.

While commending ILC Sibu for the initiative, Chieng also called upon eligible disabled individuals to apply for a driving licence through such programme.

Present at the briefing was ILC Sibu chairman Liu Bee Sang.