Social activist proposes Royal Commission to look into TLDM heli incident in Lumut

KUCHING (April 25): A Royal Commission of Inquiry must be set up to find out the causes of the recent tragic helicopter crashes and determine the remedial action needed to prevent a repeat of such needless tragedies, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The Alliance for a Safe Community chairman said a Royal Commission will have the clout to do a thorough and independent investigation.

Lee was referring to the recent tragic mid-air collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut, Perak, which claimed the lives of 10 TLDM personnel, including Joanna Felicia Rohna from Serian.

“This heart-wrenching tragedy marks the worst helicopter crash in the country in the last nine years, and the eighth incident within the same period.

“The deadliest accident happened in Sarawak on May 5, 2016 when a helicopter crash claimed six lives.

“The Royal Commission must conduct its investigation in an open and transparent manner, leaving no stone unturned and no neglect or shortcoming, if any, unexposed. We have to quickly get to the truth and actual cause of the tragedy,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also underscored the importance of appointing only qualified and competent individuals to lead the investigation.

In outlining the scope of the inquiry, Lee stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation that includes gathering evidence from the crash site, analysing flight data recorders, interviewing witnesses, and seeking expert advice from aviation professionals.

“We have to know whether it was due to nature or human factor or mechanical issue.

“Leave it entirely to the members of the Commission to investigate and come out with the findings. Only then can we strengthen our existing aviation regulations to ensure they are robust enough to prevent repeat tragedies,” said Lee.

Lee regarded the tragedy as not only a loss to the Ministry of Defence and the families concerned but also a loss to the nation.

In this regard, he called for adequate support to be provided to the families of the victims, including counselling services and financial assistance.

He commended Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for pledging RM10,000 each as preliminary assistance to the families of the Lumut crash.

“It is hoped that such assistance will be continued with counselling and further support in the days and years ahead,” he said.

Furthermore, Lee emphasised the importance of collaboration among government agencies, aviation authorities, airlines and industry stakeholders to implement comprehensive safety measures.

He stressed the need for regular meetings, conferences and forums to exchange best practices, share lessons learned and foster a culture of safety across the aviation sector.

“We cannot afford another similar tragedy. We have had one too many.

“We have to quickly learn the right lessons from the past tragedies to show us the right way to save lives in the future,” he added.