Sombre mood at Kampung Engkaroh as family awaits arrival of late Joanna

SERIAN (April 24): It was a sombre mood at Kampung Engkaroh in Tebakang here tonight as family members and friends gathered at the residence of Haslie Ali, the husband of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna, one of the victims who were killed in the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter tragedy in Lumut, Perak on Tuesday.

Joanna’s siblings and their grandparents could be seen waiting for the body to arrive.

The funeral service and burial will take place tomorrow morning at 9am.

Joanna’s sister-in-law, Lynsnie Ramli Ali, 36, said that although she did not know much about her, they always met once a year during Gawai Dayak.

She said she and her husband, Mandi Lian, 40, would also return to the village once a year during Gawai as both are working in Johor.

“She was friendly and liked to talk. She would visit her husband’s village first, then her own village in Kampung Sumpas, Tampek,” she told The Borneo Post here.

“I was shocked to hear the news; I never thought this would happen so suddenly.”

Mandi recalled the moment when he was driving Joanna’s parents, Francis Penny and Rohna Tumbo, to the Kuching Air Force base yesterday.

“I was in Kuching yesterday, and I heard my father-in-law (Haslie’s father) was already on his way to the airport.

“I was also the one who sent Joanna’s parents to the airbase.

“Both of them were quiet throughout the trip,” he added.

Lynsnie recalled the joyous moment when the relatives at the village discussed the dinner and reception for the wedding of Joanna and Haslie in 2018.

Meanwhile, Kampung Engkaroh, Tebakang headman Dollah Linggong, said he only heard the news of Joanna’s passing today due to bad network reception.

“I only found out about the news today after I went to Serian town this morning. There were a lot of messages coming in from my village’s WhatsApp group.

“When I was checking on my phone, that was when I found out about the news.

“At first I was skeptical because I did not know her. After I found out that her husband is one of the villagers here, that’s when I knew that she was also part of the village, even though she only visited once a year.”

Joanna, a Leading Rate attached to the TLDM’s Physical Training Instructor Unit at the Naval Air Base in Lumut, Perak, was among the 10 TLDM personnel killed in a helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters yesterday.

She left behind Haslie, 33, and their six-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

She was with six other crew members on board the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident. All of them were killed.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 carrying three other personnel, also crashed, killing everyone in it.

The two TLDM helicopters collided mid-air and crashed over the naval base in Lumut, Perak while rehearsing the fly-past in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary scheduled early next month.

The HOM helicopter crashed in the Navy Stadium while the Fennec crashed near the pool of the Navy Sports Complex.