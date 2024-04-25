Speed, efficiency vital in task execution, Anwar tells civil servants

PUTRAJAYA (April 25): Civil servants have been told to consistently uphold speed and efficiency to ensure the prompt implementation of government policies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the need for immediate and innovative action when government policies are announced.

“So, when decisions are made by the Cabinet and conveyed by the KSN (Chief Secretary to the Government) or KSU (secretary-general), sticking to old methods won’t lead to success.

“That is why I emphasise the urgency of speed and efficiency; approvals are critical,” he said in his address at the Malaysian Administrative and Diplomatic Service Association (PPTD) ‘Aidilfitri Townhall Session with the Prime Minister’ here today.

Also present were KSN Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and PPTD president Datuk Seri Isham Ishak.

Anwar said civil servants should provide feedback if they feel Cabinet decisions are unwise.

“Whenever a decision is questionable, immediate input should be given. However, once a decision is reached, civil servants must execute the policy promptly. This is not only a new policy for you but also for me,” he added.

The prime minister then cited Penang as an example.

“Penang, an advanced state attracting billions in investments and having one of the highest incomes among the states.

“However, it still has about 2,000 hardcore poor. I cannot accept this and told the chief minister that this has to be resolved this month, because we have the capability,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation received from administrative and diplomatic officers (PTD) in carrying out the country’s administrative affairs.

Anwar said one of the first steps taken upon assuming office was ensuring that once the Cabinet was formed, senior private secretaries’ appointments were exclusively from the PTD or civil service ranks.

“I want to make it clear that under my administration, cooperation and synergy with the PTD must be prioritised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Isham, in his speech, said the townhall session, with the tagline ‘PPTD Pillar of Malaysia Madani’, was a platform for PPTD to engage more closely with the prime minister and to gather views, advice and ideas, especially in efforts to uplift people’s standards of living, develop the nation and realise Malaysia’s Madani aspirations.

“The policies and initiatives introduced by the government are fully supported by civil servants to ensure effective implementation and the achievement of desired objectives.

“In this context, the role of the PTD is significant in assisting the government not only in leading organisations but also in jointly formulating policies, harnessing energy and ideas as a team to develop and develop our beloved country,” he concluded. – Bernama