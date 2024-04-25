S’wakian navy personnel Joanna laid to rest at Kpg Engkeroh Tebakang cemetery

SERIAN (April 25): The late Joanna Felicia Rohna, who was killed in a helicopter tragedy on Tuesday, was laid to rest at the Christian cemetery in Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang here at around 11:25am today.

Joanna, whose rank is Laskar Kanan (Leading Rate), was buried with military honours and the ceremony was attended by hundreds of people who came to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Among the attendees were Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis and Lt-General (Retired) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.

Riot, when met by reporters, expressed deep condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Joanna’s family members.

“I am at a loss for words. This is a great and shocking loss. We take pride in her, as she is a national hero,” he told reporters.

Joanna’s body arrived at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Kuching at 11.54pm last night before being transported to her house in Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang.

Joanna was among 10 Royal Malaysia Navy (TLDM) personnel who were killed in the the tragic mid-air collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in Lumut, Perak on Tuesday.

She left behind her husband Haslie Ali, 33, who is also a TLDM personnel, a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.