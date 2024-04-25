Three hurt after car-pickup truck collision near Krian junction

SIBU (April 25): Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Krian junction on Jalan Saratok-Betong near here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, the accident involved a car and a pickup truck.

The distress call was received at 1pm, and firefighters from Saratok Station were rushed to the scene, the department said.

It said Bomba personnel had to extricate one of the victims out of the car, and another out of the pickup truck. One occupant of the car had been removed by paramedics earlier.

All the victims had been taken to the Saratok Hospital.

After carrying out cleaning works, Bomba personnel wrapped up the operation at 2.31pm.