Tua Pek Kong Bintulu receives RM1 mln grant from Unifor to upgrade temple

BINTULU (April 25): The Sarawak government through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) handed over RM1 million in grant to Pertubuhan Penganut Tua Pek Kong Bintulu today to upgrade the temple and its covered pedestrian walkway.

The cheque was presented by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s special officer Steven Kong Kai Seng to the organisation’s chairman Sim Yong Huat during a simple handing over ceremony at its premises at Jalan Abang Galau here.

“I hope that the representative of the religious institution involved will use the fund in a correct and wise manner as requested,” he said.

In the meantime, Kong said this contribution proved the Sarawak government’s determination to ensure that religious development runs smoothly while safeguarding the well-being and harmony of the people of various religions.

“As we all know, Unifor was established on April 27, 2017 in an effort to preserve interfaith harmony, in which Sarawak is the first and only state in Malaysia to have a special unit for non-Muslim religious affairs – a symbol of acceptance of all religions and backgrounds in the state,” he said.

Kong said Unifor was the brainchild of the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem who was responsible for regulating policies to promote harmony between religions while evaluating, proposing and enacting policies, laws and regulations related to other religions in Sarawak

Meanwhile, Sim said the upgrading works for the temple is now at 80 per cent and is expected to be fully completed in August this year.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank the state government for helping us to cover the cost of the temple’s repair and upgrading works amounting to RM1 million,” he said.