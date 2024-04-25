TYT receives courtesy call from S’wak utility ministry, state AG office

KUCHING (April 25): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohamad Sanusi received courtesy calls from the Sarawak Ministry for Utility and Telecommunication and State Attorney-General’s Department at the Astana Negeri here today.

Leading the ministry was its minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, who extended an invitation to Wan Junaidi and his wife to attend the 2024 Sebuyau District Aidilfitri Celebration this Saturday (April 27) at 10am at the Sebuyau Development Hall.

Meanwhile, during the visit by Sarawak Attorney-General Datu Shaferi Ali, they discussed laws and the role of the State Attorney General’s Office in government affairs.

Achievements and legislative issues were also addressed, with a commitment to continue the struggle to restore state rights, in addition to seeking Wan Junaidi’s views and advice on existing laws.