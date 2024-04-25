UTS expected to have more international students in coming years, says vice-chancellor

SIBU (April 25): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) is expected to have more international students in the coming years, said its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

He said they are expecting students especially from the Asean countries such as Indonesia and Brunei, China, and Indochina.

“At the same time, we are making efforts to get teaching staff and researchers from overseas in the near future to put UTS and Sibu in the world map,” he said during UTS Appreciation Dinner at a hotel here last night.

He said currently, the university is working hard to recruit more international students and to internationalise its teaching staff.

He said this is in line with UTS Strategic Plan 2024-2030 to make UTS as a university of global standard in the technical and professional education.

He is also confident that the university will achieve 4,000 student population by end of this year.

Dr Khairuddin thanked the Immigration Department for their support in helping the university to process the students pass and staff working pass for those who are from outside Sarawak.

“As a Sarawak-owned university, we must take good care of the state’s name and Sibu by complying to all the rules and regulations set by the immigration Department.

“I hope that this cooperation can be strengthened so that we can improve our service to our international students and staff,” he said.

He also thanked Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for their continuous support and cooperation especially in the campus development project and the approval of the UTS Road signages and the big billboard in Sibu town.

Dr Khairuddin also thanked the police for their efforts in keeping the town safe and peaceful, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for ensuring the safety of its students and the education office for their close collaboration to give quality education to the students in Sarawak.

“With the support from the Sarawak government, resident office, SMC, and other agencies, we would like to see Sibu becoming an education hub for Sarawak and at the same time transform Sibu into a vibrant and progressive city,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sibu Resident Datuk Wong Hee Sieng, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, SMC deputy chairman councilor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, UTS staff and invited guests from the Resident’s Office, SMC, Immigration Department Sibu, police, Bomba and education office.