We don’t authorise external parties to solicit donations on our behalf, says Miri dialysis centre

MIRI (April 25): The Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC) said it has not authorised any external parties to solicit donations on its behalf.

“It has recently come to our attention that there have been instances of individuals attempting to solicit donations from the public purportedly on behalf of Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC).

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that MRCDC does not authorise any external parties to solicit donations on our behalf,” said the statement.

MRCDC said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all fundraising activities.

Therefore, it urged the public to exercise caution and discernment when approached for such donations, and to verify the legitimacy of any solicitation claiming to benefit the organisation.

“We want to emphasise that any donations intended to support the vital work of MRCDC should be made directly to our centre through official channels only,” it said.

Those who are interested in contributing to the centre are encouraged to contact MRCDC at their official telephone number 085-436862 or email to [email protected]

“It is important to note that all donations made to MRCDC will be acknowledged with an official tax exemption receipt. This receipt serves as documentation for tax purposes, affirming the legitimacy of the donation and its eligibility for tax exemption.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity and support of the community towards our mission of providing essential dialysis services to those in need,” it said.

MRCDC said by ensuring that donations are made through authorised channels, it can uphold the integrity of its fundraising efforts and maximise the impact of contributions towards improving the lives of dialysis patients in the community.

For any further inquiries or clarification regarding donations or fundraising activities, the public are advised to contact MRCDC directly.