Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Accenture Malaysia open application for fourth cohort of FutureReady programme

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman (YTAR) and Accenture Malaysia have opened the application for the fourth cohort of FutureReady, which is their flagship employability programme that aims to provide upskilling opportunities for university students and unemployed graduates from low-income families.

Applications can be submitted via www.yayasantar.org.my/futureready.

In a statement, YTAR further describes FutureReady as a three-month upskilling programme that aims to empower high-potential young talents through three challenging and immersive residential conferences in Kuala Lumpur, culminating in ‘Case Study’ challenges that put participants’ newly-acquired knowledge and skills to the test.

In this aspect, Accenture Malaysia provides complete funding for each programme participant.

According to Jit Lee, the FutureReady programme coordinator from YTAR, a research conducted by Khazanah Research Institute shows that up to 90 per cent of graduates working in non-graduates jobs hail from low-income backgrounds.

“FutureReady aims to create better opportunities for university students from underprivileged communities.

“Our goal is to help these students develop both the skills and mindsets to thrive in today’s competitive job market.”

Through a specially curated, beginner-friendly syllabus, selected students are expected to learn crucial skills such as problem-solving, communications, story-telling and project management.

The programme also provides students the opportunity to network and learn from other students and professionals.

FutureReady is open to low-income Malaysian university students pursuing an undergraduate degree in either local or private Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA)-certified university.

Final-year students and unemployed graduates are encouraged to apply.

A basic English fluency test would be done as the programme is conducted in this language.

Hiew Wen Tian, an alumni from the previous cohort, recently landed a full-time role with Accenture Malaysia as a regulatory compliance associate.

“FutureReady has had a profound impact on me as a fresh graduate as the curated modules have expanded my skill sets and has equipped me with a deep understanding of the consulting industry,” he said.

The deadline for applications is set for this May 17.