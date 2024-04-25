Year-long probation for octogenarian charged with reckless driving in Kuching

KUCHING (April 25): An 81-year-old man was ordered by the Magistrates Court here today to undergo one-year probation of good conduct, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving six years ago.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan announced this after Eng Cheng Teng @ Vun Cheng Teng pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine between RM4,000 and RM10,000, or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Eng committed the offence at Mile 22 of Jalan Kuching-Serian, at 9pm on Feb 3, 2018.

Eng, who was 75 at the time of the incident, committed reckless driving when he turned towards an intersection and collided with a motorcycle that was moving straight.

The crash resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries, where his right leg was broken.

During the proceedings, Eng’s counsel Ralph Lee appealed for a lenient sentence as the accused could no longer drive, or renew his driving licence.

“The incident in 2018 occurred at night and it was raining heavily; the motorcyclist did not turn on the headlight of the machine.”

Lee also informed the court that Eng was suffering from having high uric acid (gout), diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, and rheumatoid arthritis.

“Our client is no longer driving, and he relies on his children and grandchildren to pick up and send him anywhere.

“As such, our client would be very grateful if Your Honour would consider reducing the present charge against him (Eng), as agreed by the prosecution, and granting him a bond of good behaviour considering his old age and present health circumstances, which make him unfit to attend trial proceedings,” Lee added.

The case’s prosecuting officer was Insp Iman Ho Min Yi.