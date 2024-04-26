Behave at KDCA or face ‘sogit’

KOTA KINABALU (April 26): The Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) has announced strict measures for patrons during the Kaamatan festivity, warning that those who engage in disorderly conduct may face the “sogit” penalty.

According to chairman of the State Kaamatan 2024 Main Organising Committee, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, individuals displaying unruly behavior at KDCA during the festivity may be summoned to the Native Court.

“Actions such as fighting, coercion and inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated,” he said when asked for examples of behaviors that would land patrons into trouble.

Jeffrey emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum during the Kaamatan festival, stating, “Dances that are inappropriate and activities that continue until morning, we do not want this to happen and tarnish our image in Kaamatan.”

KDCA will operate until 12 midnight during the Kaamatan festival.

He further highlighted the establishment of rules and customs to address such issues, citing past incidents as reasons for their implementation and added that warnings have been issued at the community hall to reinforce these regulations.

Expressing his hope for a unified celebration, Jeffrey urged attendees to observe decorum throughout the festivities.

He cautioned against excessive drinking, emphasising its negative impact on enjoyment and behaviour.

“You can no longer enjoy once you are drunk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has allocated RM2.5 million funding for this year’s Kaamatan celebration, he said.

The theme for this year’s Kaamatan festival is titled “Kaamatan Beyond Food Security”, signifying the importance of food security as the state’s agenda, he said.

“However, Kaamatan is more than just a food issue. It serves as a channel to unite our people, families, communities and beyond. It is also a cultural tourism event where traditional sports, cultural dances and exhibitions based on our Bornean heritage are promoted. It goes beyond food security, acting as an avenue for investors to come and promote trade and investment opportunities for us,” he said.

Jeffrey also said that the theme this year was fitting and that activities to be held during the festival include traditional competitions such as singing and traditional sports, as well as the Unduk Ngadau contest, enriching our cultural heritage.

“Additionally, two years ago, we had a Seed Spirit Revival event where we emphasised the conservation of endangered plants. There are many varieties of rice in Sabah, up to 1,000 in total. We want to see them cultivated,” he said.

“Similarly, we aim to preserve herbs used in medicine to prevent them from being taken by pharmaceutical companies and turned into pharmaceutical products outside of Sabah, despite originating from Borneo,” he added.

Jeffrey, who is Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, also mentioned the buffalo racing competitions that were once a highlight of the festivities but are now no longer held due to the declining buffalo population.

He also mentioned that he was attracted to the contests organised during the Kaamatan in Tambunan which included making “dukug” (ropes) from bamboo and hoped for its revival.

Meanwhile, the launching of the Sabah State Kaamatan Festival 2024 will be held at the Ranau Community Hall in Ranau on May 1.