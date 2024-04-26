Bintulu police arrest two foreign men believed to be drug pushers

SIBU (April 26): Two foreign men believed to be drug pushers were arrested by the Bintulu district police headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Division near Bintulu market on Thursday.

Bintulu district police chief Superintendent Nixon Joshua Ali in a statement today said the two suspects aged 26 and 40 were detained for further investigation after information and intelligence informed they were acting in a suspicious manner.

“The inspection found 35.3 grammes of drugs, believed to be syabu, in their possession. Initial investigation found it was used to supply 70 to 80 addicts,” he said.

Urine tests on both suspects returned positive for methamphetamine.

Nixon said the case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession and if found guilty, the suspects face imprisonment of not more than five years and not more than three strokes of the cane.

“Both suspects will also be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid travel documents, which provides for a fine of not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years or both, including a punishment of whipping of not more than six times if convicted,” he said.