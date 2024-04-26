Construction company admin fined for threatening HR executive over higher salary request

KUCHING (April 26): An admin of a construction company was fined RM1,500 in default four months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for threatening to harm his human resources (HR) executive over a salary increment request.

Kelvin Law Hee Chai, 41, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term for up to seven years or a fine or both.

Law committed the offence at the company’s office premises in Canaan Square, Jalan Lapangan Terbang here at 1.20pm on April 24, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Law called the company’s HR executive and said he wanted to punch her.

He also warned the victim to increase his salary and warned her to be careful.

During the incident, Law ran amok and punched a door in the office premises as well as attempted to damage some items, which prompted the company’s security officer to apprehend him.

Law was then brought to the Tabuan Jaya police station and the HR executive filed a report.

Investigation found that Law had requested a salary increase of RM4,000 from the HR executive and the company but had been ignored.

His threats caused intimidation and fear to the victim, who had never experienced such incidents.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Law was unrepresented.