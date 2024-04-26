DPM Fadillah: Addressing education challenges remains main focus of S’wak

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): Addressing the education-related challenges remains the main focus of the Sarawak government, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Petra Jaya MP said Sarawak established the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) to facilitate collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MoE) to resolve these challenges.

However, he said any immediate action required the state to go through MoE as the matter is under the federal government’s purview.

“At the state level, MEITD serves as a vital intermediary in addressing education issues. Education remains a major challenge for us and a crucial agenda within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Granting administrative power to the education sector is a primary focus for the federal government through the MA63 Secretariat,” he said when speaking at Yayasan Sarawak’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering on Thursday.

Adding on, Fadillah said the lack of autonomy has caused challenges in addressing education issues in the state, especially the lack of teachers serving in Sarawak as many education postings have been left vacant due to educators from Peninsula refusing to transfer to the state.

He said by granting administrative power over education to Sarawak, it would ensure the state has a stable supply.

“A significant challenge that needs attention from both the federal government and Sarawak in the education sector is the shortage of teachers and facilities, as well as dilapidated schools.

“In this context, with education autonomy, we can ensure these vacant positions are filled and candidates can serve in Sarawak,” he stressed.

Thus, by granting administrative power to Sarawak, he said it would ensure the state have a stable talent supply.

The Hari Raya gathering hosted about 110 Sarawak students under the Sarawak Foundation’s Student Exchange Programme.

During the event, Sarawak Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding with MoE and Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd to strengthen the programme.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli.