Driver sustains light injuries after single-vehicle crash in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (April 26): A man sustained light injuries after the tour van he was driving lost control before crashing on the side of the road near Kolej Abdillah in Petra Jaya here this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said the call on the incident was received at 10.02am, and a team from the Petra Jaya station was rushed to the scene.

“The accident involved one touring van that crashed at the roadside. There was one victim still pinned to the driver’s seat,” said the spokesperson, adding that Bomba personnel immediately proceeded to extricate the man out of the van.

The spokesperson said the man complained of having pain on the shoulder following the crash, and was handed over to the paramedics for further treatment before wrapping up the rescue operation at 10.25am.