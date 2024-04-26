EPF’s new third account has pros, cons, says Sibu educationist

SIBU (April 26): There are pros and cons in the establishment of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) new Account 3, opined Datuk Felician Teo.

The educationist said the positive aspect of this new flexible account is that it is meant to assist members who are facing financial challenges, such as those who have lost employment or are in-between jobs.

“These members are facing unexpected expenses, and these flexible withdrawals are meant to tie them over during the current troubled times.”

Teo pointed out that the downside, on the other hand, is that EPF savings are meant for old age upkeep.

“More withdrawals from Account 3 would mean that these retirement savings would become depleted and retirees would become more dependent on their families for support on retirement.

“As people are now living longer due to better health care, this dependence may create a big social strain on family structures in the future,” he said.

Teo was asked on the EPF Account Restructuring Initiative announced yesterday, which will take effect on May 11, with the introduction of a Flexible Account for short-term financial needs.

The announcement augurs well with entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii, as the move will help increase members’ retirement savings.

He regarded this as a wise and smart move on the part of the authority, as it increased Account 1 from 70 per cent to 75 per cent.

Additionally, Hii noted that the Flexible Account (Account 3) is a new account in EPF saving, catering to the withdrawal needs of contributors to meet unexpected needs.

“It is a new creation, where 10 per cent of contributions would go into the account.

“With the creation of Account 3, the other 90 per cent of employees’ contribution is distributed to Accounts 1 and 2 on the basis of 75 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

“I congratulate the authority for this wise and smart move, which in fact, increased Account 1 from 70 per cent to 75 per cent,” said Hii.

Meanwhile, former Malaysian Navy Veterans Association Sarawak (PVTLDMS) president Mohd Safree Mohd said the EPF restructuring initiative with the establishment of Account 3 in the form of a retirement account is a measure to ensure retirees under EPF’s supervision have a monthly income and can manage their monthly retirement finances wisely.

Also, it was reported that under the account restructuring initiative, all accounts of members under the age of 55 will be restructured from the previous two accounts, namely Account 1 and Account 2, to three accounts.