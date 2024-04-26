Ex-soldier jailed 6 years for slashing 12-year-old boy’s nose with machete in Bau

KUCHING (April 26): An ex-soldier was sentenced to six years in jail and a fine of RM8,000 in default four months’ imprisonment at the Sessions Court here today for slashing the nose of a 12-year-old boy with a machete.

Madeng Sibon, 53, pleaded guilty before Judge Iris Awen Jon after he was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code that provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping.

Madeng committed the offence at a roadside near the football field of Kampung Stenggang, Bau at 4.20pm on Feb 7 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the father of the 12-year-old boy was informed by the child’s friend that his face was slashed with a machete by Madeng.

The victim was immediately brought to Bau Hospital for medical treatment and a police report was lodged for further action.

Police arrested Madeng on the same day at about 10.20pm at an unnumbered house in Kampung Stenggang, Bau, and seized the machete.

Upon investigation, it was found that Madeng had slashed the victim with the machete twice and the latter managed to escape.

The victim was diagnosed with serious and deep injuries on the nose, left cheek and right part of the head.

An identification parade was carried out on Madeng and the victim as well as other witnesses had identified him as the person who had assaulted the victim during the incident.

It was understood that Madeng assaulted the victim because he got angry at the victim for playing with fireworks after advising him not to.

It was also understood that Madeng could not complete his service in the army as he suffers from schizophrenia.

In the same court, Madeng was also sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty to hitting his sisters, aged 36 and 42, with a piece of wood.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Stenggang, Bau at around 2.30pm on Feb 14 this year.

For this offence, he was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code which carries a jail term for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Madeng, using the piece of wood, hit both of his sisters on the head and caused hurt to the victims.

Medical reports for the two victims reported that they had sustained injuries on their heads from the assault.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while Madeng was unrepresented by legal counsel.