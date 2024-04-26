Government should review laws that restrict freedom of speech, says don

KUCHING (April 26): The government should boldly review all longstanding laws in the country, especially those deemed archaic and restrictive along with those regulating and curtailing freedom of speech and expression.

In making this call, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow stated that recent Amnesty International reports highlighted Malaysia’s continued use of restrictive laws to stifle dissent and limit freedom of expression and assembly.

Amnesty International’s report also underscores a concerning trend of censorship, harassment and constraints on peaceful assembly in Malaysia.

Despite pre-election promises to reform laws curtailing freedom of expression, the government has instead intensified the use of repressive measures to silence critical voices and prevent peaceful protest.

“A government that says it is ‘reform-minded’ will need to be honest about how laws have been used to stifle expression and political participation, and will have the integrity to fulfil its own commitments to repealing draconian laws such as the Sedition Act 1948 [Act 15].

“Our country should no longer use laws which are no longer relevant and suitable to be implemented in the present environment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Highlighting the changing political landscape since the 14th and 15th General Elections, Dr Muzaffar stressed the necessity of upholding freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

He emphasised the importance of permitting individuals to voice critical opinions without fear of reprisal from authorities.

“Having the ability to speak and express our opinion is very crucial if we want to see the country progress and becoming part of the global player.

“This is hard to implement if we still enforce laws that restrict our ability to speak and express our thoughts and ideas,” he added.

Commenting further, Dr Muzaffar said freedom of speech and expression is part of basic human rights, as clearly stipulated under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 and recognised in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1966.

“Freedom of speech is also protected under our Federal Constitution, the highest law of the land.

“This clearly shows that freedom of speech and expression exists and is legally protected by both international convention and our own country’s constitution. Therefore, nobody should be denied of their freedom of speech and expression.

“Though we have limitations over such basic right, it does not mean that we should shut the door entirely for the people to speak and express their critical views and ideas openly. Those in power should not use such limitation as a ticket to maintain certain laws or create new laws that can discourage people’s freedom to speak and express themselves.

“Differences in views and ideas should be resolved through appropriate manner, namely discussions and debates, and not through legal action, arrest and prosecution in court,” he added.