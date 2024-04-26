Hope Place Kuching delivers aid to mother, son having schizophrenia

KUCHING (April 26): The struggles of a single mother and her child diagnosed with schizophrenia have been brought to the attention of Hope Place Kuching.

The family’s hardships were brought to attention when a caring social worker at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) learnt of their struggles and reached out to the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Hope Place recently visited Camillia Diana Nilo, 43, and her two children aged 17 and 21 years old at their house in Kampung Bunuk, Jalan Puncak Borneo near here.

The NGO was informed that Camillia was first diagnosed with the mental disorder back in 2015, to which her medical report showed that she suffered from severe depression.

“Currently Camillia is taking two types of oral medication daily and a monthly injection,” said Hope Place in a statement yesterday.

The family’s struggles intensified when Camillia’s eldest son, Oliver, was also diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2021.

“He, too, is taking medication for his mental condition. Oliver himself told us that he used to hear ‘voices’, even when there’s no one around,” the statement read.

The sudden passing of Camillia’s husband in 2015 was a great loss to the family, one that plunged Camillia into a deep depression and forever altered the family’s lives.

Camillia’s second child, Amy, since then has assumed the responsibilities of a caregiver at only 17 years old, forsaking her education by discontinuing her studies in Form 4 last year.

Her daily duties include cooking, cleaning, and tending to the needs of her mother and brother.

Despite the challenges they face, the family draws comfort from Camillia’s elderly parents and brother who live nearby.

However, the burden is further compounded by the fact that Camillia’s mother is bedridden and necessitates constant care.

“Camillia’s only source of income comes from the social welfare department’s RM300 monthly financial aid and her husband’s Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) monthly reimbursement.

“Hope Place, on the other hand, is supporting the family with food aid,” it added.

In response to their plea for assistance, Hope Place can be contacted on 082-505987 during their operational hours from 8am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Hope Place welcomes all donations, offering receipts upon request.

Contributions can be made directly to their bank account (MBB: 511289001160) or through their Facebook page to obtain their Sarawak Pay / S PAY GLOBAL QR code.