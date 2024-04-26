Husband of late TLDM personnel Joanna shares memories of them together

SERIAN (April 26): Haslie Ali, the husband of the late Joanna Felicia Rohna, one of the 10 victims of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter tragedy in Lumut, shares their journey – a tale of love, loss, and enduring memories.

He said that their love story was like a rollercoaster, full of twists and turns, but the pain cuts deeper when it ends in tragedy.

Haslie, 33, also a TLDM personnel, reminisces on the early days of their relationship, recalling that he first met his wife when she had just embarked on her career in the navy at the same base back in 2016.

As they grew closer, their bond transcended the workplace.

“Working together, we developed a mutual understanding of each other’s roles, and our love story blossomed in the workplace.

“Initially shy to approach her, she, with her outgoing and cheerful nature quickly put me at ease, leading to the deepening of our bond through WhatsApp conversations.

In 2018, they both took the leap and decided to marry.

“We both shared the same desire and decided together to get married, we just knew the time was right,” Haslie, who had been living in Perak for 11 years, told reporters when met at his wife’s family residence in Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang here today.

He was met during a visit by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri at the residence.

For Haslie, Joanna was the epitome of sweetness, a quality that stole his heart, alongside her friendliness and warmth.

Yet, Joanna possessed a resilient spirit.

“She could be rough at times, but it was all part of her charm. Even during arguments, her love shone through,” he said.

Haslie reflected on their love after marriage, expressing that love naturally evolves over time.

“When she’s upset, she shows it. When she cares, she shows it. She’s great with her family and always there for her friends, offering support and kindness. Talking about her makes me emotional.

“She’s great with her friends, and with our children, she’s firm, especially with the eldest. Affectionate yet firm, friendly outside and professional at work,” he said.

Tragically, Joanna’s life was cut short, leaving behind their two young children, Allesia Felice Haslie, 4, and Hovannes Haslie, 1.

Regarding their children’s acceptance of their mother’s passing, Haslie mentioned that their children are still young, and if they inquire, they will simply tell them the truth.

“For now, we let them have fun. When they grow older, they will understand.

“Now, the children are receiving love from their late mother’s friends, and their grandmother is still around,” he said.

Despite their grief, Haslie finds solace in Joanna’s final messages.

Indeed, one of Joanna’s last messages to him lingers in his memory.

“She loved Korean dramas, and one storyline resonated deeply with her. She joked about taking care of the kids if she were gone. Little did we know, those words would become our reality.

“She told me to take care of our children. Just one week before the tragedy, she reminded me of her love and concern for our family,” he said.

As Haslie navigates life without his beloved Joanna, her legacy of love and strength lives on.

“She may be gone, but her love remains with us. In the face of tragedy, her memory gives us the courage to carry on,” he said.

Joanna was laid to rest in the Christian cemetery at Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang here yesterday.

Haslie expressed gratitude that the funeral arrangements for his wife yesterday went smoothly without any issues.