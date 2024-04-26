Kaamatan Festival 2024 to be launched on May 1 in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (April 26): The 2024 Kaamatan Festival celebrations will be launched on May 1 in Ranau, with the closing ceremony in Penampang on May 31.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is scheduled to launch the harvest festival themed ‘Kaamaatan, Beyond Food Security’ or ‘Kaamatan, Poingalib Kohimaganan Taakanon’ in the Kadazandusun language.

The chairman of the 2024 Kaamatan Festival main committee said various events will be held to liven up the celebrations, including Unduk Ngadau, a traditional beauty queen contest, Sugandoi (singing competition) and traditional games.

“I hope the festival will run smoothly and that support will be received from all layers of society in Sabah, regardless of race and religion. It is our celebration, so let’s celebrate together,” he told reporters here today.

He hopes the festival, also known as Tadau Kaamatan or Magavau in Kadazandusun, can strengthen unity among the various ethnic groups throughout Malaysia, especially those in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said they would ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the month-long event and reminded the people to celebrate responsibly to uphold the reputation and image of the state.

“We want to avoid problems that may have occurred in the past…Therefore, we have set rules, including customary regulations on what is permissible and what is not, taboos and the consequences,” he said.

Asked about the penalty for those who violate these rules, Jeffrey said the individual could be subjected to ‘sogit’, a traditional fine in Sabah, or brought before the Native Court, he added. – Bernama