Kota Sentosa rep hopes constituents take good care of upgraded recreational park

KUCHING (April 26): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap hopes that his constituents would take good care of the recreational park located at Olive Garden, Mile 7 here, now that it has gone through a RM200,000 facelift.

According to him, it is important for members of the public to play their role and take an active part in maintaining the park in the same way they care for their personal belongings, and will be civic-minded on the proper disposal of rubbish when using the upgraded recreational park.

“With the completion of upgrading works at the recreation park, it will provide a more conducive venue for the residents to congregate, hold social activities and events.

“I hope that the various local community associations from the surrounding Kota Sentosa area would organise more recreation and social activities in the upgraded park to improve the quality of life of the local residents,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Recently, Yap witnessed the official ‘handing back ceremony’ after completion of upgrading works on the recreational park costing RM200,000, run under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), with Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) appointed as the implementing and supervising agency.

The contractor was Waterwell General Trading.

“Amongst the scope of works were construction of walkways, a ‘massage footpath’, new exercise equipment, concrete benches, rubber tiling at children’s playground and installation of garden lighting,” said the assemblyman.

Yap also requested the contractor to clear the park of rubbish during the ceremony, and thanked the officers from the Landscape Department of MPP for doing a good job in monitoring and supervising the upgrading works.