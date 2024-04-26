Kuching man jailed two months for stealing bicycle

KUCHING (April 26): A 25-year-old man was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing a bicycle belonging to a 53-year-old man.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohamad Azmin Parlan who pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term for up to 10 years and a fine.

Mohamad Azmin committed the offence at the man’s house in Kampung Tabuan Lot here at 5am on April 24.

Based on the facts of the case, the older man on the day of the incident lodged a police report stating that his RM600 bicycle had been stolen.

He then immediately informed his cousins and friends in the village of the theft.

One of his cousins saw Mohamad Azmin pushing the bicycle and informed the older man, who then confronted Mohamad Azmin.

Mohamad Azmin eventually admitted that he stole the bicycle and hid it in the bushes in a jungle nearby.

He returned the bicycle to its owner and a police report was lodged for further action.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Mohamad Azmin was unrepresented by counsel.