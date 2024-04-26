Lukanisman chairs meeting to plan S’wak health facilities in Miri

MIRI (April 26): A special meeting on the direction of the planning of health facilities in Sarawak was held at the Miri Divisional Health Office on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a statement on Facebook, it said the meeting was to formulate and discuss strategies in the development of health facilities in Sarawak and Miri particularly.

“The discussions included site selection, market research, activities, human resource requirements and the physical structure of the health facilities,” it said.

It said Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Miri divisional health officer Dr P Raviwharmman Packierisamy and Miri Land and Survey Department divisional superintendent Anthony Aboi.

Also present were representatives from various agencies such as Miri District Office, Subis District Office, Miri City Council, Subis District Council, Miri Divisional Residents, Sarawak Department of Minerals and Geosciences, Land and Survey Department, Miri Public Works Department, Irrigation and Drainage Department, Rural Water Supply Department, Miri District Property Valuation and Services Department and Laku Miri.