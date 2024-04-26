MACC focuses on enhancing governance, integrity to revive country’s economy, says chief commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will ensure that the agenda of enhancing governance and institutionalising integrity as the foundation in its efforts to revive the country’s economy through asset recovery operations and the like.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this aligns with the direction of the game changer that it will implement in response to the emphasis that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim placed on the importance of governance.

“These governance issues encompass various matters, not only integrity or misappropriation or corruption issues but also weaknesses in the administration as stressed by the prime minister.

“In this matter, MACC’s National Governance Planning Division (BPGN) continues to lead six main functions, taking over from the role of the Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC),” he said at the MACC Media Awards 2023 event, here tonight.

He said that BGPN is tasked with advising the government and reporting on the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) progress to the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance chaired by the prime minister.

He said that developing the NACS involves coordinating input and feedback from various stakeholders to outline the country’s direction and commitment for five years, starting this year until 2028.

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC relies on the media fraternity to ensure all anti-corruption information and messages of each programme, operation, and activity reach every layer of society, including government agencies, the private sector, government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations, educational institutions and the community.

“However, let’s not be biased or manipulative in reporting on any issue because regardless of conventional or digital media, the value of a news story lies in the quality and credibility, not just sensationalism,” he said.

He said mainstream media remains the primary and more trustworthy source than social media because it comprises professional, trained, licensed and authoritative media practitioners.

“News delivery is based on reliable sources, and mainstream media also plays a significant role in countering the spread of fake news on social media. Please don’t consider defamatory news on social media, whose authenticity cannot be verified, as a news story in the mainstream media,” he said.

At the event, a broadcast journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Zanariah Mohd Zin, won second place under the electronic media category with her report ‘Garapan silang idea bantu mantapkan strategi anti rasuah’ and received RM6,000.

Salmiah Druhamad Drahsin from Sinar Channel clinched the top prize of RM8,000 in the same category with her report ‘SPRM Ambush Raja Scammer’.

The top prize for the print media category went to Harian Metro journalist Mohd Jamilul Anbia Md Denin with his report titled ‘Pakej Beli Bayi’ and received RM8,000 cash.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali and Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus also attended the event. – Bernama